Sure, you've seen the animals at the Cape May Zoo during the day -- but have you ever seen them at night? Here's your chance. I think it's safe to say that just about everyone in South Jersey who has ever visited the Cape May Zoo knows just how awesome of a place it is. But, chances are, you have only ever seen it during the day. After all, the zoo typically closes just before sunset. Next month, that changes.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO