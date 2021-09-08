The Kirby Smart Defense-When Less Is More (Part One)

Hi everyone! I’m Sarah G and I am new to the Dawg Sports world- although, first time-long time. I am known fortunately or unfortunately by my presence as the resident tweeter of the life of an exceedingly emotionally unstable, superstitious, Dawg fan. I’m a double dawg who graduated from Georgia twice, unfortunately the second time with a law degree. If that explanation somehow didn’t scare you off, you can find me there talking Bulldog football at all hours -probably also discussing my belief in the goodness of waffles, why Atlanta sports have ruined my life, as well as frank conversations about the importance of mental health-the latter being often related to the former.