Liam Craig admits St Johnstone must put their early-season highs and lows behind them and start picking up cinch Premiership points. Saints have had an eventful opening to the campaign, but their brave European exploits against Galatasaray and LASK, as well as the departure of key duo Ali McCann and Jason Kerr, have overshadowed the fact that last season’s cup double winners are still waiting on their first league victory.