The European Union has been at the forefront of pushing for a combustion-engined vehicle sales ban in the not-so-distant future. Countries like Germany and France are open to the idea while Norway has already embraced all-electric vehicles. The Nissan Leaf has been a best-seller there for years. As many industry analysts predict Europe will push forward with its EV agenda at a faster pace than the United States, they should take note that not all EU member nations are in favor of the plan. The Czech Republic is perhaps the best example.