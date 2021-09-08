CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to open 2 cashier-less Whole Foods stores next year

Derrick
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be something missing at two Whole Foods stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon, which owns the grocery chain, said Wednesday that it will bring its cashier-less technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what’s taken off shelves. Items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Cashier#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Whole Foods to add Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' technology to two stores

Whole Foods Market will add the "Just Walk Out" technology first seen at Amazon Go stores to two locations in Washington D.C. and Sherman Oaks, Calif. To use the technology, customers will scan a QR code available in the Whole Foods or Amazon app upon entry to the store, wave their palm to activate Amazon One technology or insert a payment card linked to an Amazon account. After shopping, customers use the same mode of payment on their way out of the store, bypassing checkout lanes. A digital receipt will be sent to customers using this technology. Other customers will have the option to shop in the traditional way, and associates will be available throughout the store. Amazon has been expanding use of the "Just Walk Out" technology, introducing it to a store in Bellevue, Wash., new Go stores and more. Whole Foods is part of the Amazon.com Inc. portfolio. Shares of the e-commerce giant have gained 7.6% for the year to date while the S&P 500index is up 20.3% for the period.
Washington, DCpopville.com

Whole Foods Glover Park “expected to open next year” will “have an option to skip the checkout line using Just Walk Out technology”

“Whole Foods Market announced today that it will open two stores featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology as an option for customers. Located in Washington, D.C.’s Glover Park neighborhood and Sherman Oaks, California, the stores are expected to open next year. Both stores will offer the high-quality, natural and organic...
Avon, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

New Whole Foods officially opens in Avon

Whole Foods Market in Avon is now open to shoppers after nearly two years of construction. The new location is 44,000-square-feet. It features a hot bar, a salad bar, a mochi bar, café seating, custom cakes and a “certified cheese professional” available during certain hours. It also sells beer. The Whole Foods is part of the first phase of the Avon Village Center project, a massive $400 ...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
InternetDerrick

Internet funding rule could favor rural areas over cities

Cities and urban counties across the U.S. are raising concerns that a recent rule from President Joe Biden's administration could preclude them from tapping into $350 billion of coronavirus relief aid to expand high-speed internet connections. Biden has set a goal of delivering fast, affordable internet to every American household....
New York City, NYabc17news.com

NYC subway breakdown blamed on ‘power off’ button being hit

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a recent power outage that disrupted half of New York City’s subway system for several hours and stranded hundreds of passengers was likely caused by someone accidentally pressing an “Emergency Power Off” button. A pair of reports on the Aug. 29 disruption were released by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday. Investigators looking into the disruption said there was a “strong possibility” that the button was accidentally pressed since the plastic guard designed to prevent accidental activation was missing. The unprecedented breakdown affected more than 80 trains. Hochul ordered a full review of operation control centers across the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
LawDerrick

Epic Games appeals ruling in lawsuit alleging Apple monopoly

Epic Games filed notice that is appealing a federal judge's decision in a lawsuit alleging that Apple has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition. The maker of the popular Fortnite video game said in a court filing Sunday that it will take the ruling to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.27 Canadian dollars, up from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.87 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Visual ArtSFGate

AP Week in Pictures: North America

SEPT. 3 - 9, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press in North America in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images.
Technologydailytechnewsshow.com

Less Cashiers, More Service – DTNS 4106

Amazon plans to bring its “Just Walk Out” cashierless technology to two Whole Foods stores, Twitter launched a few feature tests. One changes the way photos are displayed on mobile and the second lets users remove followers without blocking them, and we look at the state of long range wireless charging.
RestaurantsPosted by
Best Life

Wendy's Is Getting Rid of This Next Month

Fast food companies have had to make plenty of changes over the course of the last year and a half, from implementing COVID safety measures to dealing with supply shortages to figuring out how to draw in customers again. Sometimes that involves taking some risks, even if it means abandoning old favorites. That certainly goes for the major change coming to Wendy's, which is affecting one of the restaurant's most popular menu items. Read on to find out what this fast food chain is planning to get rid of in just a few weeks.
Lifestyleprima.co.uk

This type of face mask is now banned on certain flights

Covid has certainly brought with it a lot of rules to consider before travelling and now there’s one more to add to the list. A select number of airlines have banned a certain type of face mask on board their flights. Although new rules regarding face masks came into play...

Comments / 0

Community Policy