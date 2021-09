Bregman went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the Angels. Bregman drove in Jose Altuve in the third inning and he doubled in the fourth, knocking in a pair. In addition, he scored in both of those innings, and plated a fourth run in the seventh. He is riding a 10-game hitting streak and he has at least one run or RBI in each of his last seven games. The 27-year-old is slashing .297/.375/.457 with nine long balls, 45 RBI and 46 runs scored in 315 plate appearances. He is batting .404 in 13 games since coming off the 10-day injured list on Aug. 25.