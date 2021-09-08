Avista extends NAIA postseason partnership

Avista Utilties and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics agreed to a new title sponsorship agreement, it was announced Tuesday. As part of the new deal, the title of the end-of-season event remains the Avista NAIA World Series through 2025. However, the utilities company and the national organization announced Avista will be the sponsor of the opening round tournament that will take place. It will be known as the NAIA Opening Round presented by Avista.