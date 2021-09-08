CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 3-Mile Trail In South Carolina Leads To A 50-Foot Waterfall And A Scenic Forest Service Road

By Robin Jarvis
 5 days ago

Is there any better way to spend a day with perfect weather than by chasing waterfalls through the forest in South Carolina? Go ahead and pull those hiking shoes out of the closet and head for a trail not many people seek out but that leads to a beautiful, enormous waterfall billowing in a nose dive over a cliff full of stair-stepped ledges – in the middle of the forest.

Sid's Falls has the potential to be added to your list of favorites in the Palmetto State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fG7B_0bpZBjai00
AllTrails/Matt Pellicer
At a bare minimum, this waterfall stands at 50-feet. But that's just the main part of the falls... more vertical drop is added in the long tail that proceeds at the bottom of the main falls.

To get here, you'll first travel to Long Creek, South Carolina, to locate the trailhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6DUp_0bpZBjai00
AllTrails/Jak Bantaum
The 1.5-mile trail (three miles total, out and back) begins on Damascus Church Road in Long Creek, about a mile or two from the South Carolina, Georgia border.

It follows an old Forest Service Road known as Opposum Creek Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgYFU_0bpZBjai00
AllTrails/Daniella Merola
Take a gentle, slow-paced hike for most of the way.

The trail meanders in and out of a full canopy of trees and even passes through a perfectly green meadow that, in the spring and summer, is often filled with wildflowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pev7R_0bpZBjai00
AllTrails/Dania Cristobal
But don't let the easy-going nature of the first 1.25 miles of this trail fool you. It's ranked by AllTrails as moderately difficult — and rightfully so.

So keep your eyes on the prize when you're led off the forest service road and then find yourself...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6wg0_0bpZBjai00
AllTrails/Jessica Langston

holding on for dear life as you make a very steep ascent down to the waterfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Od5Rh_0bpZBjai00
AllTrails/Lagena Fant
It's recommended that you bring your hiking sticks and wear sturdy ankle-height boots just for this last little bit of the trail. But trust us: it's totally worth it.

You'll agree the second you lay eyes on Sid's Falls and those ribbons of water that flow seamlessly down the ledges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDXr9_0bpZBjai00
AllTrails/Lonicia Kjeldsen
Bring a picnic and stay a while. Just remember to leave no trace so we can keep this pristine spot looking beautiful for generations to come.

Sid's Falls is reportedly named for a teacher in Oconee County where the waterfall is located. Sid Ballenger is credited along with two friends with writing the first waterfall chasing guidebook to Oconee County waterfalls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOsx3_0bpZBjai00
Google Maps

The trail to Sid’s Falls is three miles round trip and has a total elevation gain of 393 feet. Learn more about the trail and see photos from hikers who’ve already checked out this waterfall and trail with a visit to AllTrails.com .

When you’re finished exploring the Sid’s Falls trail, head approximately ten miles to the northeast and check out this short trail that leads to a waterfall that etches the number SIX into the stone as the water falls over the ledge.

