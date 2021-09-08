CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, MT

Robert Eugene Weststeyn 1945-2021

dillontribune.com
 4 days ago

Robert Eugene Weststeyn, age 75 of Melrose, Montana, was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 1, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Robert was born on Nov. 20, 1945 in Modesto, California, and was raised in Ripon, California. Growing up on the family farm, he and his cousins were often found playing obnoxious pranks and narrowly escaping trouble. He enjoyed hunting pheasants as well as fishing trips with his dad on the Delta. After graduating from Ripon High School, he served in the National Guard before starting his life’s work as a third generation farmer and rancher. Together, he and his wife, Jo Ann, grew peaches, almonds, and grapes.

