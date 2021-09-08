CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Andrew Carter Johnson 1936-2021

dillontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew C. Johnson (Mickey), died peacefully at his home on Aug. 30, 2021, after an extended illness. He was born March 30, 1936, in Butte, Montana, the son of Andrew M. and Helen M. (Carter) Johnson. Andrew lived his younger life on his father’s ranches at Feely and Divide, Montana. He served in the U.S. Army in South Korea from 1955 to 1957. After he returned to the states, he married his red-headed sweetheart, Myrna Morrison, and they settled in Divide at which time he worked at the Maiden Rock Mine and later at the Divide Pump Station, while also working alongside his father on the ranch. In 1970, he and Myrna bought her father’s farm in Dillon and moved the family there. He worked many additional jobs to keep the farm afloat in those early years, including working on Interstate 15 driving cement truck for the new bridges, and digging basements with his backhoe. He was a proud member of the Dillon Elks club and loved a good dinner out on Stag Night. He and Myrna celebrated their 64th anniversary on Aug. 18, 2021.

www.dillontribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The U S Army#Dillon Elks#The Dillon Elks Club
Related
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy