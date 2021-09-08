Andrew Carter Johnson 1936-2021

Andrew C. Johnson (Mickey), died peacefully at his home on Aug. 30, 2021, after an extended illness. He was born March 30, 1936, in Butte, Montana, the son of Andrew M. and Helen M. (Carter) Johnson. Andrew lived his younger life on his father’s ranches at Feely and Divide, Montana. He served in the U.S. Army in South Korea from 1955 to 1957. After he returned to the states, he married his red-headed sweetheart, Myrna Morrison, and they settled in Divide at which time he worked at the Maiden Rock Mine and later at the Divide Pump Station, while also working alongside his father on the ranch. In 1970, he and Myrna bought her father’s farm in Dillon and moved the family there. He worked many additional jobs to keep the farm afloat in those early years, including working on Interstate 15 driving cement truck for the new bridges, and digging basements with his backhoe. He was a proud member of the Dillon Elks club and loved a good dinner out on Stag Night. He and Myrna celebrated their 64th anniversary on Aug. 18, 2021.