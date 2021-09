Anne Meeks was born in Brigham City, Utah, as Audrey Anne Ashcroft. She was married three times, the last time, to Oscar Meeks. Anne lived on Vashon for 20 years, from 1978 to 1998, and loved every minute of it. In 1998, having moved from her garden house on Pansy Garden Lane, in downtown Burton, to Bachelor Road, near Tahlequah, she moved to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii — one of many Vashonites who migrated there.