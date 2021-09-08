Donald “Don” F. Kennedy 1935-2021

Donald “Don” F. Kennedy (also known as Dad, Pa, Daddyo, Grandpa, Papa Don, Gramps, Big Bad Don, and Downhill Don) of Dillon, Montana, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021, at his home. He was 84. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Nov. 26, 1935, one of three children, born to Virginia Margaret and Walter Donald Kennedy. He was a 1953 graduate of Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri. He attended college at Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, Missouri and graduated with an engineering degree in mining in 1958. He served in the United States Army Reserve. He married Ann C. Kidwell on April 19, 1958. They were married 59 years, just missing their 60th wedding anniversary by four months, after Ann passed away in 2017.