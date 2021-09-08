CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dillon, MT

Donald “Don” F. Kennedy 1935-2021

dillontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald “Don” F. Kennedy (also known as Dad, Pa, Daddyo, Grandpa, Papa Don, Gramps, Big Bad Don, and Downhill Don) of Dillon, Montana, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021, at his home. He was 84. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Nov. 26, 1935, one of three children, born to Virginia Margaret and Walter Donald Kennedy. He was a 1953 graduate of Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri. He attended college at Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, Missouri and graduated with an engineering degree in mining in 1958. He served in the United States Army Reserve. He married Ann C. Kidwell on April 19, 1958. They were married 59 years, just missing their 60th wedding anniversary by four months, after Ann passed away in 2017.

www.dillontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Nevada State
City
Dillon, MT
State
Montana State
State
Missouri State
City
Conner, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Was
Person
Donald Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kirkwood High School#Missouri School Of Mines#Scouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy