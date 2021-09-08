Fredrick L. Olsen II 1957-2021

Fredrick L. (Fred) Olsen II, passed away Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. His home, with his wife, is in Wilbur, Washington. Fred was born on Sept. 3, 1957, in San Diego, California, to Fredrick and Charlotte Olsen. After high school Fred went to work for Barretts Minerals, where he worked for 41 years before retiring in 2017. After retiring he and Jeannie settled in Wilbur, Washington. He married Jeannie Riehl on Oct. 8, 1987, in Virginia City, Montana. Fred enjoyed the outdoors, boating, camping, hunting, shooting, motorcycles, airplanes, hobby trains, scuba diving and enjoyed cooking for his family. His latest passion was his little red convertible. He was a proud member of the Almira Gun Club and served on the board. Fred was finding a great passion for the sport.