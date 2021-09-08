CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Hogan 1956-2021

dillontribune.com
Cover picture for the articlePhil Hogan passed away peacefully on July 30, 2021 in Fort Myers, Florida with his loving wife by his side. Phillip (David) Finstad Hogan was born June 6, 1956, in Butte, Montana to Emmett and Dorothy (Wilsonoff) Hogan. He grew up in Dillon, Montana. His first marriage produced two children, Ashley and Cory, whom he followed to Minnesota, where he relocated and in 2007 married Britt Finstad. In 2013 Phil moved to Florida, where he spent his remaining years.

