D-ICON, the magazine brand by Korea's premier entertainment media company Dispatch has released its first global edition - and it features global K-pop icons BTS. The first global edition for D-ICON is a distinctly upgraded version from its regular issues, this time featuring information and images of all members of BTS: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. All 332 pages of the special global edition are chock full of behind-the-scenes photos, photoshoots, and raw interviews. ARMY everywhere can read along to find BTS members talk about their albums, their growth over the years, and more. Expect to know BTS, learn insights and information, like never before.