BTS left another mark in history as they enter the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame. On September 2, Guinness World Records explained that the global K-pop act entered the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame after breaking 23 world records. Their records include records such as the most streamed group on Spotify beating out the British band Coldplay, the most followed music group on Instagram, the most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube, the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours, and more.