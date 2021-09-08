Fair season is back

The county fair is one of the traditions that we missed last year because of the pandemic, and I’m very excited to talk about the reopening of the fairs this fall. The first known organized fair in the United States was a sheep-shearing contest in 1807 in Pennsylvania. Fairs expanded to include the judging of homemade muscadine jelly and green beans in Mason jars, merry-go-rounds, beauty pageants, basketball toss, and foods we eat only once a year. Fairs are a big deal in dozens of communities in Arkansas.