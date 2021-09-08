Oprah Winfrey Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Patricia Lofton, Patricia Lee Lloyd, Jeffrey Lee. If you live in this world and if are not under a cave, then you must have heard the name of Oprah Winfrey. Oprah is one of the most famous American Talk show hosts and a producer, author, actress, and philanthropist. She is one of the most notable talks show hosts, and she is also most famous for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. It was one of the highest-rated TV programs of its kind.