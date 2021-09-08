CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Community Calendar

By Contact Our Editor
yourpickenscounty.com
 4 days ago

Each month, Boxwood Manor, located in Pendleton, and Collins Ole Towne, located in Central, are sites for Story Time Plus programs and Homeschool Days. Story Time Plus runs 10-11:30 a.m. and is designed for ages 8 and under. Admission is $3 for each child age 5 or older, with a $10 household maximum. Homeschool Day runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and is designed for ages 6 through 14. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and over, with a $15 household maximum.

www.yourpickenscounty.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Christmas Child#Liberia#Cooking#Story Time#Native Americans#Chickens Eggs#United Wesleyan#Philly Cheese#Soapstone Church#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Religionyourpickenscounty.com

Courier Letters to the Editor 9-8-21

For 22 years, Soapstone Baptist Church has held a monthly fish fry for the community and folks who journeyed from far and wide. Sept. 18 and Oct. 16 will be the final two fish fry meals served by the church. It’s time to retire the fish fryer. We have met...
Visual Arttheclevelandamerican.com

Registration to participate in the Education, Art, Science and Technology Fair

The Ministry of Education invites schools throughout the Province to participate in the “2021 Education, Art, Science and Technology Fair” to be held virtually in October. The traditional Fair of Education, Art, Science and Technologies that has become a virtual exhibition space of school scientific research works to give visibility and recognition to the task developed by students and teachers of all modalities, will be held in a single instance , which will be provincial, where all registered projects can participate until September 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy