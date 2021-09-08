Does What If? Episode 5 have a post-credits scene?

So the last time we checked in on James Gunn and John Cena's Peacemaker, we were learning that the HBO Max's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series will be having a major role at next month's DC FanDome. Not only that but viewers were also treated to the first teaser poster for the series, as the "champion of peace" begins his road trip to the global fan event. With The Suicide Squad set to leave HBO Max after this weekend, now seems as good a time as any for the streamer to start focusing on January 2022, when Peacemaker is set to hit its mark. To help get fans ready, the streaming series was kind enough to release the end credits scene showing that Cena's Task Force X member survived the battle at Corto Maltese. And as much as Steve Agee's John Economos and Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt loathe their assignment (guess who they'll be running point for?), they're even more loathe to admit that Peacemaker is needed to "save the f***ing world" one more time.