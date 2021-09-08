CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Zeotap Brings In Liberty Global Ventures In Series C Funding Round Extension

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeotap , the next-gen Customer Data Platform, has announced an $11m extension to its Series C round. The extension follows the company raising $42m in July 2020 , which was followed by an initial extension of $18.5m in November from SignalFire's Breakout Fund. This new extension takes place to enable new investors such as Liberty Global Ventures to come on board, following oversubscription to previous rounds.

The new round brings the company's total funding raised to $90M, fuelling Zeotap's drive to provide solutions for marketers facing a privacy-first future. Zeotap's Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) was launched in 2020 as the next-generation Customer Data Platform (CDP), designed to deliver on the more challenging compliance requirements of the European market. ID+ , Zeotap's Universal ID solution, was also launched last year to enable brands and publishers to resolve identities at scale when third-party cookies are deprecated in 2023.

Today's announcement sees new investors come on board, including several senior executives across global SaaS and retail. Liberty Global Ventures , whose portfolio includes Skillz, Lacework and Samba TV, was one of many investors who contributed to the round. Other new investors include Richard Pennycook CBE (former CEO of the Co-operative Group).

"Zeotap's drive to put privacy at the heart of customer data initiatives is unique in the space and arrives exactly when the market needs it more than ever," said Kay Schwabedal, Chief Digital Officer, Virgin Media O2, Liberty Global's UK Joint Venture with Telefónica. "It's no surprise that this has resulted in an incredible growth trajectory, and we're thrilled to be on board to support this mission."

Since its last extension round, Zeotap reported 126% ARR growth in 2020 (a 201% Y-o-Y growth in subscription revenue). The company has also signed several new clients, including Virgin Media, DER Touristik and Nestlé, and partnered with over 60 leading European publishers on ID+.

"With our last investment round and extension so oversubscribed, we're pleased to now have the opportunity to bring new investors on board," said Daniel Heer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zeotap. "This further fuels the incredible momentum that we've generated since the launch of our platform, and we're excited to have even more support on this journey."

Zeotap recently announced the launch of Predictive Audiences , which enables users of Zeotap's Customer Intelligence Platform to create and activate machine-learned segments without needing data science expertise. It was also named a Leader in G2's Spring 2021 Grid Report for Customer Data Platform Software, with Chief Product Officer and Founder Projjol Banerjea awarded 'Tech Pioneer of the Year' at the Campaign Tech Awards .

About ZeotapZeotap is the next-generation Customer Data Platform. Its Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP), empowers brands to unify, enhance and activate customer data in a cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor", Zeotap works with over 80 of the world's top 100 brands, including P&G, Nestlé and Virgin Media. It is also the founding member of ID+, a universal marketing ID initiative. For more information visit www.zeotap.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeotap-brings-in-liberty-global-ventures-in-series-c-funding-round-extension-301370410.html

SOURCE Zeotap

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
47K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Signalfire#Cip#Customer Data Platform#Cdp#European#Saas#Group#Digital#Virgin Media O2#Liberty Global#Uk Joint Venture#Founder#Predictive Audiences#G2 S Spring#Tech Pioneer#Zeotapzeotap#P G#Nestl#Id
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

DuPont Invests to Expand DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions’ Capabilities and Capacity Worldwide

WILMINGTON, DE — DuPont (NYSE: DD) recently announced continued investment in its DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions capabilities and manufacturing capacity. Given the recent unprecedented supply chain pressure and market disruption, the company is pursuing execution of its healthcare investment roadmap to meet customer needs and the healthcare industry’s rapid expansion. These investments target specialty healthcare markets, such as medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions.
SoftwareFortune

Unicorn startup Papaya Global nearly quadruples its valuation, eyes an IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A mere six months since entering the unicorn club, Papaya Global has raised a new round of funding that nearly quadruples its valuation. An Israel-based workforce management software maker, Papaya revealed Saturday that it had...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AGILE ROBOTS Announces The Completion Of Series C Financing Led By SoftBank Vision Fund 2

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Robots, a leading intelligent robotics company, has recently announced the completion of a Series C financing with a total investment of US$220 million. The financing exercise is led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2*, followed by financial investors including but not limited to Chimera Investments under Abu Dhabi Royal Group, GL Ventures, Sequoia China and Linear Capital (in alphabetical order), and strategic investors including Xiaomi Group, Foxconn Industrial Internet ("FII"), and Midas. The proceedings from this financing exercise will be mainly used for the company's product development, mass production and global sales business expansion.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Telefonica creates strategy unit as revamp continues

Telefonica combined parts of its business responsible for company strategy, M&A and digital innovation into a single unit led by former O2 UK CEO Mark Evans (pictured), as it pushes on with a transformation plan. The Strategy and Development Department brings together existing leaders from its corporate strategy, M&A team...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Varo Bank raises USD 510 mln in Series E funding round

Varo Bank it has raised USD 510 million in a Series E funding round at a USD 2.5 billion valuation. New investor Lone Pine Capital led the latest round, along with additional new backers, including Declaration Partners, Eldridge, Marshall Wace, Berkshire Partners/Stockbridge and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. They joined existing investors Warburg Pincus, The Rise Fund, Gallatin Point Capital, and HarbourVest Partners.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Amagi Scores $100 Million In Venture Funding

NEW YORK CITY—Cloud-based SaaS technology provider Amagi, which offers solutions focused on broadcast and connected TV, today announced it has secured an investment of more than $100 million from a group of venture funds that have bought out the stake in company held by Emerald Media, the investment platform backed by KKR, and Mayfield India.
Businessmartechseries.com

Unanet and OpenAsset Announce Partnership for Digital Asset Management

Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider purpose-built for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, today announced it has partnered with OpenAsset, the only project-based digital asset management solution for AEC, to provide further integration on its industry-leading Unanet Connect platform. The latest partnership offers customers automated digital asset management (DAM) tools to improve marketing and business development efficiency.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Swiss Fintech CREALOGIX to Provide Digital Hub to Global Banking Platform

The rise of innovative Fintech businesses and new types of client support and outreach provide key opportunities to consumers and organizations. But this presents a challenge to incumbents who need to update their technology to remain relevant in a highly-competitive financial services sector. Traditional service providers also need to consider...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Customer Intelligence Platform Zeotap Raises Additional $11 Mn In Series C Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru and Germany-based Zeotap, the next-gen customer data platform, has announced raising an $11 million extension to its Series C funding round. The extension follows the company raising $42 million in July 2020, which was followed by an initial extension of $18.5 million in November from SignalFire’s Breakout Fund.
Businessmartechseries.com

GoFormz Closes Series A Funding Led By Shasta Ventures

The additional capital will accelerate US and global expansion. GoFormz, the world’s leading mobile forms and data capture platform, today announced it has closed the final allotment of its approximately $20 million Series A financing, led by Shasta Ventures. GoFormz serves small, mid, and enterprise customers across global locations and various industries including Construction, Energy, Retail, Field Service, Government, Healthcare, and more. The company will use the funding to bolster its Product-Led Growth model and expand its global customer base by continuing to offer an intuitive self-service product experience. GoFormz existing investors, Cloud Apps Capital Partners and Glynn Capital, also participated in the financing round.
Economymartechseries.com

Affinity Rings Up $80M In Series C Funding To Bring Relationship Intelligence To Dealmakers

Menlo Ventures leads round in relationship intelligence platform tailor-made for dealmakers to deliver insights and confidence without the data drudgery of CRMs. Customer relationship management (CRM) systems and networking platforms like LinkedIn have been helping salespeople close deals for 20 years. But they still aren’t much help for dealmakers in fields like investment banking, private equity, venture capital, consulting and real estate where sales are more personal, collaborative and driven by long-term relationships. For them, finding a connection and understanding the strength of a relationship and the context around it means the difference between closing a deal and losing it. A new type of platform is needed: relationship intelligence.
HealthPosted by
The Motley Fool

Gene-Editing Firm Mammoth Biosciences Raises $150 Million in Series D Funding Round

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The past 18 months have generated precious few feel-good headlines in the realm of health. But just because the pandemic has largely dominated news cycles doesn't mean positive developments ceased to exist.
Businessfinextra.com

Marshmallow announces Series B funding round

InsurTech Marshmallow has raised $85m as part of its Series B funding round – making it the UK’s latest tech unicorn. As a licensed insurance carrier powered by technology, the firm seeks to renovate the insurance industry by offering customers who fall outside the typical ‘good risk’ profile, a fairer and faster service, via the utilisation of data and artificial intelligence (AI).
EducationEntrepreneur

Study Abroad Platform Leap Raises $ 55 Mn In Series C Round Led By Owl Ventures

Headquartered in San Francisco and Bengaluru, overseas education company Leap, which runs LeapFinance and LeapScholar, on Wednesday announced to have raised $55 million in Series C funding led by Owl Ventures. The round also saw participation from Harvard Management Company, Inc. along with returning investors Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital...
Businessmartechseries.com

Tiled Closes $13.7 Million Series A Funding Round Led By Signal Peak Ventures

Adobe, Seismic Also Join Tiled’s Drive For Enterprise Content Assembly. Tiled, the interactive content platform to create engaging experiences easily, announced today the close of a $13.7 million Series A funding round led by Signal Peak Ventures. Signal Peak is joined by Seismic, Adobe, and University Growth Fund, alongside existing investors.
Marketszycrypto.com

Gluwa Launches Venture Debt Fund on the Ethereum Network

Gluwa, a borderless financial platform, announced today the launch of its cryptocurrency native venture debt fund, Gluwa Invest. As per the announcement, Gluwa Invest will promote financial inclusion while offering retail investors a 12% fixed industry-leading APY with a maturity of 3 months. The debt fund is reportedly based on the Ethereum Network.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Factorial Closes a Series B Funding Round with $80 Million

BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2021-- Factorial ( https://factorialhr.com/ ), a Barcelona-based HR software company that streamlines people management, has closed an $80 million Series B funding round led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from previous investors CRV, Creandum, Point Nine, K Fund, and Columbia Lake Partners bringing the total funding amount to $100 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy