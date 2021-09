Madison Masters, a Sapulpa High School graduate, is starting classes at Oklahoma State University with a little more security than she had just a few weeks ago. The 2021 graduate was on her way to college for construction engineering, but of course, college is an expensive endeavor. Though she’d made good grades and worked hard, Madison and her mother still weren’t sure how to make it all work. When the news came that she’d been selected, she could hardly believe it.