Does anyone know when the update for 7.0.2 to fix the SDCard is going to be released?. I applied the u2c patch to one of my R840's suffering this problem. Patch applied on 8/26. as of today, the host is still running as it should. the vmkwarning log, and the storage devices view have been the key for me. With the usb/sd problem (any host running 7.01 - 7.02) the vmkwarning log tells exactly if there is a problem, and the storage devices view, when the apd condition occurs, will not even show the sd os device.