Windows 11 is almost here. Back in June, Microsoft unveiled "the next generation of Windows" at its virtual event, and some big changes are coming to the long-standing operating system, including its first name change in six years. The announcement came just after Microsoft's rollout of the latest version of Windows 10, the Windows 10 May 2021 update (also known as version 21H1). The Windows 11 public beta is already available to download, and the full release will begin rolling out Oct. 5.