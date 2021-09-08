CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electrons Flow Like A Fluid In This Newly-Made Metal

By Asheley Rice
Cover picture for the articleIn metals, electrons normally have diffusive movement, working somewhat like standalone particles, which means that they don’t achieve momentum as a group. In a recent study, scientists discovered a type of metal where the electrons flow a lot like a fluid, similarly to how water flows in pipes by working with quasiparticles known as phonons, which appear from vibrations within crystal structures.

