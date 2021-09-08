VM guest random went crash suddenly

Hi, I have this problem and I cannot find a similar case in the database:. In an ESXi 7 U2, but in versions from 6 it also happens. A Windows 2012 R2 guest with internal Windows resource consumption of 3% continuously and average CPU READY of 5% seen from the ESXi host, the problem appears if Windows desktop session is started causing CPU consumption of the ESXi host increases until it reaches 100% of the limit assigned to the guest and slows down reaching 1200% of CPU READY, windows continues in its 3% in task manager but very slow, if I log out, the value returns to normal immediately in ESXi. At all times, the value of access to the network and to the disk remains constant, the RAM does increase but not much.