CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

VM guest random went crash suddenly

By thefarmer29
vmware.com
 4 days ago

I'm using VMware ESXi 6.7.0 for ERP SAP system (6 VM guests), OS Suse SLES 12sp1 with linux kernel 3.12.57. But i faced the issue, VM guests random cannot reach suddenly, don't know why, i tried to update vmtools from 10.0.0 version to 11.0.0 version but cannot solve the issue.

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Computersvmware.com

Error Powering On a VM- Unable to perform this action.

I am having trouble powering on vms and vApps, in vCloud. When a vm is powered on using code, it throws an exception- Unable to perform this action. Contact your vCloud administrator. And this also happens when I manually try to start(power On) a vApp or vm, it says "Cannot...
Computersvmware.com

Retrieve VM ( windows-Guest ) Disk & Partition-Layout

We want to retrieve the Information, if a Windows-Guest / VM is using only one Partition on each Disk ( or: not more than 1 Partition on 1 vDisk ). We want to do this without using WMI / WinRM so we do not need the GuestOS-Credentials. Is this possible...
Computersvmware.com

It is not doing anything guest operating system, but consumption of 100% CPU limit assigned to VM

Hi, I have this problem and I cannot find a similar case in the database:. In an ESXi 7 U2, but in versions from 6 it also happens. A Windows 2012 R2 guest with internal Windows resource consumption of 3% continuously and average CPU READY of 5% seen from the ESXi host, the problem appears if Windows desktop session is started causing CPU consumption of the ESXi host increases until it reaches 100% of the limit assigned to the guest and slows down reaching 1200% of CPU READY, windows continues in its 3% in task manager but very slow, if I log out, the value returns to normal immediately in ESXi. At all times, the value of access to the network and to the disk remains constant, the RAM does increase but not much.
Softwarevmware.com

ESXi VM install of pfsense WAN address not answering

I have a 10.x.x.x LAN setup on my ESXi environment. My home IP address setup is 192.168.x.x. I installed pfsense on a VM on the same ESXi server so I could NAT the 10.x.x.x VMs to my home 192.168.x.x network. I can see the WAN Physical adapter on my home...
Computersvmware.com

Re: Transfer VM Hard Disk to Physical

How to Transfer VM Hard Disk (vmware ) to Physical hard disk ?. Which OS? What system will the drive be going into?. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. ‎09-05-2021 10:51 PM. So you need to do a V2P, or just install Linux on your new physical system and copy across anything you...
Computersvmware.com

Suggest any backup and replication tool for Vmware Workstation Vm's.

Suggest any backup and replication tool for Vmware Workstation Vm's., Can we Vmware Worskation for productions or only for testing purposes. Suggest any backup and replication tool for Vmware Workstation Vm'. I'm not aware of a replication tool. For backups take a look at https://www.vimalin.com/ (deveolped by VMTN community member...
Computersvmware.com

consolidate virtual machine disk files stuck

I have problems with a disk consolidation, it remains stuck at 0%, before this, some snapshots were eliminated and the disk was consolidated, by mistake it was consolidated again, the process being stuck. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. Try to migrate VM to another datastore and then consolidate. Also please share...
Computersvmware.com

2106 IOS and Windows Clients default to BLAST - PCOIP only users can't connect.

The latest Horizon client for IOS and Windows now defaults to Blast over PCOIP, not just for new connections but even for existing saved connections. I looked through all of the available release notes on the IOS client back to 2006.0 and I don't see any reference to this change. (If missed it, I apologize in advance, but I did search for PCOIP IP and Blast in all of them)
Computersvmware.com

Many system devices removable in VM?

I noticed that in a Windows 10 VM, most of these devices, except for C:, Audio and "PCI device", can be ejected with both Workstation Player and Pro). Not only does this add the icon to the system tray when there's nothing to remove, it's also possible to partially "break" your VM 'til reboot with a misclick when ejecting an attached USB flash drive.
Softwarevmware.com

Page Fault in Non-Paged Area WIN32k.sys

I am trying to convert a Windows 2000 SP4 (SCSI attached 12GB c:\ drive, 1024MB memory) running on Microsoft Virtual Server over to VMware(Version 3.5.0 Build 123630) using VMware converter 3.0.3-89816. The conversion process completes successfully, but when I try to start the server in VMware I receive a page fault in non paged area win32k.sys BSOD. Any ideas? Thanks.
Computersvmware.com

License question

What does this feature "Multi-vCenter® Networking and Security" actually do ?. Can i for example connect NSX-T to Two (2) vCenters and migrate between them vm-s with Professional License ?. Best Regards. Marcin Gwóźdź. VCP-NV 6, VCIX-DCV 7, VCIX-DTM 7. linkedin.com/in/marcin-gwóźdź-80b84b122.
Computersvmware.com

Feature Friday Episode 63 – Green Cloud Defense uses VMware Tanzu

Justin Fox (Senior Director of Product and Software Development) at Green Cloud Defense joins this session to shed light on their innovative stance primarily supported by VMware Tanzu. Following its recent acquisition Green Cloud Technology renamed itself as Green Cloud Defense to accommodate its value-added Security Operation Center (SOC) services....
Softwarevmware.com

VM Ware Causing My PC Windows to Crash

I am facing an issue as soon as I start my virtual machine, my system crashes with BSOD (picture attached). I have no third party anti-virus installed on my laptop. In Windows Defender, I have already added an exclusion for the root folder of my VM. Can someone please help? I have 16.0.0 build-16894299 installed on my PC and trying run a virtual machine of Windows 10 21H1. Same virtual machine is working on another laptop of my friend. My laptop model is Lenovo Core i3 Thinkbook 15 G2 ITL.
Computersvmware.com

Switching users in Workstation 16

The answer is no doubt right there in front of me, but I am not seeing it:. I have three users set up, Visitor, Me, and Administrator. But I see no way if I am logged in as Me, to switch to either of the other two accounts -- no log out / log in option.
Computersvmware.com

Installing vmware workstation 15 player on windows 10 tablet.

I would like to know, please, if anyone knows if I can install vmware workstation player on a windows 10 tablet to virtualize a windows xp where a nautical map management program will have to run. the gps also needs to work in the virtual environment. Thank you. 0 Kudos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy