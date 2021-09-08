CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revaia, Formerly Known As Gaia Capital Partners, Announces The Final Closing Of Europe's Largest Female-Founded VC Fund At €250 Million

By PR Newswire
PARIS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revaia, formerly known as Gaia Capital Partners, announces the final closing of its first growth fund, Europe's largest female-founded VC fund, at €250 million, exceeding its initial target of €200 million. Furthermore, the sustainable growth equity fund has taken a new name in the form of "Revaia" in line with its mission to reveal the future European tech leaders.

Final closing: Europe's largest female-founded VC fund and one of the largest globally, with €250m

Since the launch of its fund in late 2019, which is now closing, the investment firm has been building a strong portfolio. The portfolio currently consists of ten investments in European scaleups in the software, consumer, and fintech sectors, all of which are shaping new consumer habits while focusing on their environmental and societal impacts. One of these companies, Aircall, recently achieved a unicorn valuation at its most recent fundraising round.

" When we set up the firm, we were determined to create an investment strategy in line with our convictions - a focus on European companies with high ambitions but with no compromise on sustainability - and with the objective of bridging the gap between private and public markets. Our venture has performed beyond our initial expectations", said Alice Albizzati, co-founder of Revaia.

The firm grew its team to 15 people and now has a foothold in the two biggest powerhouses within the European technology ecosystem since the opening of an office in Berlin in early 2021, as well as a presence in New York and Toronto. These achievements convinced institutional investors - Tier 1 insurance companies such as Generali, Allianz, and Maif, pension funds, other institutional investors such as Bpifrance - and over 50 renowned family offices and high-profile individuals to back the fund ahead of its final closing at €250 million, above its initial target of €200 million. The fund is Europe's largest female-founded VC fund and one of the largest globally.

"We are very grateful to our investors and entrepreneurs who trusted us as we accelerated the build-up of our portfolio. This final closing of our first fund is a huge milestone. It is a solid foundation from which we can support future European technology leaders with their ambitions and sustainability plans, as well as expand and internationalize our team while building a strong value creation platform." added Elina Berrebi, co-founder of Revaia.

Objectives for 2022 and beyond: Building a pan-European value creation platform

The fund is already well invested, and two new investments should be announced soon. Revaia targets investments in around fifteen companies for its first fund and is already making plans for its next one, which it hopes will have an even greater impact.

The team will also be expanded shortly, both on the investment and operational sides, throughout Europe, to deliver the most effective support. Revaia aims to accompany as many companies as they can to make the journey to IPO and beyond, thus implementing the fund's initial crossover vision based on a solid partnership with listed market sustainable investor Sycomore Asset Management.

The objective is to keep building the fund's footprint in Paris and Berlin and put down new roots in other locations in the coming years.

Revaia: An augmented version of Gaia Capital Partners

To reflect its evolution, Gaia Capital Partners has renamed itself Revaia. Revaia is a natural evolution of Gaia, which represents the fund's mission to reveal Europe's future sustainable tech leaders.

" With this successful final closing behind us, we have even greater projects ahead of us. We believe Revaia can be a positive force in the financial and tech ecosystem as it embodies our ambition of doing big while doing good," explained both co-founders.

With this new name comes a new signature: "Reveal a better future," which is Revaia's purpose and embodies the team's mission to spread sustainability within the European tech ecosystem.

About Revaia

Based in the heart of Europe, with our roots in two of the continent's financial and technology powerhouses - Paris and Berlin - Revaia (formerly Gaia Capital Partners) is pan-European at heart.

We invest in European growth-stage companies with global ambitions and sustainable leadership. We use our heart, soul, and sweat to help them navigate the entire life cycle from the growth stage to IPO and beyond.

We are a young, complementary, and diverse team with entrepreneurial and private equity backgrounds. We build bridges between venture, private and public markets with our partner Sycomore Asset Management, a pioneer in responsible investment in public markets.

We are sparring partners for entrepreneurs who are working to transform our world for the better. Our team has already invested in companies that are doing just that, including Aircall, Epsor, GetAccept, gohenry, Planity, Welcome to the Jungle, and Yubo.

Revaia.com

Join us on Medium, Twitter and Linkedin.

Sandra Cadiou, sandra.cadiou@scale-agency.com; Maitland/AMO / dsturken@maitland.co.uk / alennon@maitland.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609950/Revaia_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revaia-formerly-known-as-gaia-capital-partners-announces-the-final-closing-of-europes-largest-female-founded-vc-fund-at-250-million-301370796.html

SOURCE Gaia Capital Partners

TheStreet

TheStreet

