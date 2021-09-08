CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Air Ionizer Market To Record Growth Worth $ 1.18 Billion With Panasonic Corp. And Daikin Industries Ltd. Holding Dominant Positions In The Vendor Landscape | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The " Air Ionizer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 "  report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the air ionizer market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 1.18 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

An increase in the global demand for air purifiers and growing demand for wearable air ionizers among consumers are some of the key market drivers expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The air ionizers market report is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (residential and commercial). Moreover, 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies for the air ionizer market in the region.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • OION Technologies
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Plaston Holding AG
  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio,  Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Industry Include:

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by End-user
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Technavio Research Jesse Maida Media & Marketing Executive US: +1 844 364 1100 UK: +44 203 893 3200 Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-ionizer-market-to-record-growth-worth--1-18-billion-with-panasonic-corp-and-daikin-industries-ltd-holding-dominant-positions-in-the-vendor-landscape--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301370384.html

SOURCE Technavio

