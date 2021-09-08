CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anocca Appoints Jacob Michlewicz As CFO

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anocca AB, a leader in unlocking the potential of T-cell immunotherapy to deliver transformative therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Jacob Michlewicz as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, and based at the Company's headquarters in Sweden.

Jacob Michlewicz has over 20 years of experience, including strategy consultancy with McKinsey & Company and managerial positions in Pharmaceutical, BioTech and MedTech industries across Europe and the US. Most recently, he was CFO at Bioservo Technologies AB, a global leader within the active exoskeleton market, listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, where he successfully supported company financing. Jacob received his MBA from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA.

Anocca's CEO and co-founder Reagan Jarvis, said, "We're delighted for Jacob to join us as CFO, following swiftly on from our recent Series B financing, which took us to well over $100m ( SEK 900 million) raised since our founding. Jacob's depth and breadth of experience will be a great asset as we methodically move towards our vision of delivering blockbuster franchises of next generation T-cell immunotherapies for the treatment of multiple cancer types."

Anocca's CFO Jacob Michlewicz, said, "Anocca has done exceptionally well as a European biotech to raise capital to fund its leading-edge R&D efforts. The company's technical platform can touch everything from vaccines to therapeutics. I'm relishing the opportunity to work together with the team to further advance the company as a global scientific and technical leader in the field of TCR-T cell immunotherapy."

Media contacts:

AnoccaVice President Business Development Mark Farmery mark.farmery@anocca.com

Scius Communications (for international media)

Katja Stout katja@sciuscommunications.com

Daniel Gooch daniel@sciuscommunications.com

Cord Communications (for Swedish and Nordic media)

Mikael Widell Mikael.widell@cordcom.se

About Anocca

Anocca is leveraging its highly scalable precision analysis technologies to develop transformative TCR-T immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company has pioneered a proprietary industrialised analytical cell biology platform that enables a deep understanding of disease specific T cell biology to deliver highly targeted cell-based therapies. The company's innovative 'engineered immunity' approach to deciphering T cell immunity can reach an unprecedented number of druggable targets in oncology and other therapeutic areas, such as infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. Anocca has a fully integrated R&D infrastructure, with a range of scalable analytics platforms leveraging extensive libraries of engineered cells and complemented by a clinical manufacturing and process development facility. The company's platform has generated a broad pipeline of blockbuster assets focusing on distinct disease franchises. The company expects to progress several TCR-T therapies to the clinic.

Anocca was founded in 2014 and is led by an experienced management team that has raised over USD 100 million in funding from leading Nordic investors Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik, Ramsbury Invest, Mellby Gård, Nidoco and Michano with Danske Bank acting as advisor. Anocca's team of over 70 employees operates from its site in Södertälje, Sweden. To learn more about Anocca, please visit www.anocca.com and follow our LinkedIn .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anocca-appoints-jacob-michlewicz-as-cfo-301370554.html

SOURCE Anocca

