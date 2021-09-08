Alila Hinu Bay Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alila Hinu Bay Exterior

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A Report announced today that Alila Hinu Bay in Oman is ready to welcome international guests for the first time, following the recent announcement of borders in Oman re-opening to tourists. The property joins Alila Jabal Akhdar as the Alila brand's second hotel in Oman along with 15 other Alila properties worldwide. Distinguished by a strong commitment to sustainable tourism, the award-winning brand features luxury hotels and resorts in some of the most spectacular natural locations.

The 112-key hotel is nestled on a secluded beachfront in Oman's southwest region of Dhofar. The untouched area is best known for its lush landscapes, cool summers, and it is within easy driving distance from Salalah International Airport. Between Samhan mountain and the blue waters of the Arabian Sea, Alila Hinu Bay caters to well-traveled guests seeking reflection and impactful connections. Along with the breath-taking scenery, the area is known for its rich traditions and the renowned warmth of Omani hospitality. Combined with a personalized experience that is crafted for each guest, travelers can expect to be immersed in authentic yet bespoke journeys tailored to their preferences and interests.

"We are very excited to add Alila Hinu Bay to the Hyatt portfolio and welcome guests to this region of Oman, a true nature lover's paradise full of stunning landscapes, waterfalls and greenery," said Martin Persson, general manager, Alila Hinu Bay. "Dedicated to being responsible and sustainable, guests can enjoy exquisite culinary experiences evoking local and international flavours at one of our dining options or treat themselves to a customized spa experience that uses natural products."

Accommodations with a View

Alila Hinu Bay boasts 112 guestrooms and private pool villas with interiors incorporating local materials which blend natural elements of the outdoors with clean, modern finishes. Guestrooms offer lagoon, or sea views, each with its own terrace with fixed seating and the option of booking connecting rooms for families. Pool villas offer the utmost in luxury with private plunge pools and outdoor bathtubs, enabling guests to feel in tune with the natural surroundings. Further, all of the pool villas boast direct access to the beach and plenty of space to relax and recharge.

Sustainable Dining Experiences

Each of Alila Hinu Bay's dining venues is committed to sourcing the majority of their produce from local vendors. Seasaltoffers views over the ocean and welcomes guests to indulge in a coastal dining experience. The Lobby Loungeserves light refreshments and welcome guests to indulge in authentic Arabian flavours. Guests are able to enjoy company and conversation over an Omani afternoon tea experience called "fuwala", while relaxing with magnificent views overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Unique Experiences

Situated between the mountains and the sea, guests have plenty of opportunities to immerse themselves in the beauty of the destination with the warm assistance of the Alila Hinu Bay Leisure Concierge team. Guests can experience customized activities designed to integrate indigenous nature, traditional culture and our local community. On offer are bespoke experiences that focus on culture, adventure, dining, and wellness. Those seeking to unwind can relax with a treatment at Spa Alila, which uses only natural products, and which also offers a range of yoga and meditation classes.

Stepping outside of the resort, guests can continue their immersion into nature in the greenery of the Wadi Darbat valleys or by visiting natural caves, waterfalls and Khor Rori, the largest nature reserve in the area. Historical and cultural discoveries can be made at Mirbat Castle, the old merchant houses or the Sumhuram Archeological Park.

Alila Hinu Bay, Oman, adds to Hyatt's existing Alila brand portfolio of 15 properties, joining hotels and resorts in Indonesia, India, China, Cambodia, Malaysia and the United States. The new property also expands Hyatt's brand footprint across the Middle East, becoming the 27 th Hyatt-branded hotel in the region.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

For more information about Alila Hinu Bay, please visit: alilahinubay.com

About Alila

The hallmark of Alila hotels is the combination of innovative design and luxury in unique locations, set apart by an unprecedented level of private space, crafted artisanship, personalized hospitality, and bespoke journeys. Alila means "Surprise" in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of our properties and impressions of our guests when they stay with us. In support of sustainable tourism, Alila hotels adopt EarthCheck operating standards, integrating the natural, physical and cultural elements of their environments. To stay at any Alila hotels and resorts is to embark on a destination experience - be it in recreating the flavors of the local cuisine, enhancing your well-being through ancient healing arts or the thrill of adventure sports, you will re-discover the luxury of living at Alila. For more information visit, alilahotels.com, follow us on Instagram @AlilaHotels or like us on Facebook.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

