CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

$ 1.18 Billion Growth In Global Mobile Robots Market In Healthcare And Hospitality Sectors During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., And Awabot | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the mobile robots market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.18 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here .

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The increasing number of patients with chronic diseases is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the need for technical expertise will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The mobile robots market report is segmented by product (autonomous mobile robots and remote-controlled mobile robots), end-user (healthcare and hospitality), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for mobile robots in the healthcare and hospitality sectors in North America.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Awabot
  • Clearpath Robotics Inc.
  • Myomo Inc.
  • To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Mobile Robot Charging Station Market - Global mobile robot charging station market is segmented by application (industrial and commercial) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Smart Machines Market - Global smart machines market is segmented by product (expert systems, autonomous robots, digital assistants, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Product
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-1-18-billion-growth-in-global-mobile-robots-market-in-healthcare-and-hospitality-sectors-during-2021-2025--featuring-key-vendors-including-abb-ltd-amazoncom-inc-and-awabot--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301370769.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
47K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Amazon Com Inc#Mobile Robot#Key Market#Market Trends#Healthcare#Click Here#Mea#Offerings Abb Ltd#Myomo Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Swimming Pool Market To Grow By $ 3.56 Bn Between 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Swimming Pool Market by Revenue Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

$ 5.42 Bn Growth In Electronic Warfare Market From Aerospace & Defense Industry | 17,000 Technavio Reports Covering 800 Technologies

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic warfare market size is expected to increase by $ 5.42 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 5.27% during the forecast period. The report on the electronic warfare market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 904.1 Mn Growth Opportunity In Fatty Amines Market 2021-2025 | Analysis Of 25 Companies | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global fatty amines market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 904.1 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 6.09 Bn Growth Opportunity In Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2021-2025 | Analysis Of 25 Companies | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global electric vehicle power inverter market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 6.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025 | Adoption Of English As A Global Language To Boost The Market Growth |17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report, the Digital English Language Learning Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 12.38 billion during 2021-2025. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Digital English Language Learning Market can now be gained through our report. Download...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

$ 209.08 Mn Growth Opportunity In Embolization Coil Market 2021-2025 | Analysis Of 25 Companies | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on global embolization coil market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 209.08 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 3.24 Bn Growth Opportunity In Extremities Market 2021-2025 | Analysis Of 25 Companies | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global extremities market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 3.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 5.72 Bn Growth Expected In Fire Sprinkler Systems Market During 2021-2025 | Global Analysis And Forecast Model | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

Technavio forecasts the fire sprinkler systems market to grow by USD 5.72 billion, at almost 14% CAGR during 2021-2025. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report Now!. The report on the fire sprinkler systems market provides...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Flavored Cigar Market To Record Over $ 3 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Analyzing Opportunities In Tobacco Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the flavored cigar market to grow by USD 3.19 billion at over 6% CAGR during 2021-2025. Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters. The flavored cigar market report covers insights on...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Medical Aesthetics Market To Record $ 7.64 Bn Growth | Top Vendors Including 3M Co. And AbbVie Inc. Will Change Market Dynamics In Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Medical Aesthetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Analysis - Online Education Market 2020-2024 | Growing Advantages Of Online Learning To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 247.46 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online education market to register a CAGR of over 18%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Rotary Air Compressor Market Size To Reach Worth $ 1.88 Billion | Major Market Participants Including Hitachi Ltd. And General Electric Co. Will Contribute To Industrial Machinery Sector Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rotary Air Compressor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Vending Machine Market Analysis Highlights The Impact Of COVID-19 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption Of Vending Machines To Boost Market Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Contact Lenses Market 2021-2025|Demand For Daily Disposable Contact Lenses To Boost Growth | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the contact lenses market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.92 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021- Global Size, Share, Research Methodology, Key Vendors Analysis, Growth Factors, Emerging Trends, Development Status and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report By Types (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing, Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Market) – Global Forecast till 2027. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Overview. The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is projected to grow by US$107,004.0 million by 2027 rapidly at a CAGR of 7.2% throughout the...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Data Center Construction Market To Grow By USD 31.70 Billion | ABB Ltd. And AECOM Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth|17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the data center construction market and it is poised to grow by USD 31.70 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy