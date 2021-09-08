CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The second wild card is still within reach, but the San Diego Padres' playoff hopes took a crushi...

By David Schoenfield
ABC30 Fresno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor six innings on Tuesday night, Blake Snell hadSan Diego Padresfans cheering every first-pitch fastball and standing on their feet for every two-strike wipeout slider. He mowed through an overmatchedLos Angeles Angelslineup, 18 up and 18 down, 10 of those via strikeout. For the second straight start, this was the...

abc30.com

Related
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: 3 encouraging signs from San Diego Padres series

Brandon Marsh, LA Angels. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Angels may have gotten a bit back on track in their two-game home series vs. the San Diego Padres. After an embarrassing series loss to the horrible Baltimore Orioles, the Halos split this series against a quality team...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Should we still believe in the San Diego Padres?

The Padres supplemented a core of Fernando Tatis, Jr., Manny Machado, Trent Grisham, etc. with the acquisitions of Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and some others before eventually adding Adam Frazier at the trade deadline. Many (me) drank the Kool-Aid and declared them to be the team that could best the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Of course, once you fast forward a few months, you're reminded as to why trophies aren't handed out until the fall.
MLBSportsGrid

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Betting Preview

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres, Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-122)|Padres -1.5 (+102) Odds to Win the World Series: Diamondbacks N/A|Padres +6500. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tom Krasovic: Padres have exasperated their fans — but playoff berth still available

In most years, the Padres weren't talented enough to induce heartache. If the team could hover near .500 deep into the summer, topple the Dodgers now and again, stifle Giants fans on occasion, well, so what if the playoffs were for other teams? At least San Diego's weather was still magnificent. This year, the Padres were too talented to maintain that lukewarm tradition. They instilled high ...
MLBmadfriars.com

San Diego Padres Daily Farm Report: August 29

Key Stats: C Luis Campusano 2-for-4, 2B, HR (14); SS Matt Batten 2-for-4, SB (18); RHP Caleb Boushley 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; RHP Steven Wilson 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K. Prospect Watch: Luis Campusano collected a double and a solo homer to continue a torrid month at the plate, but El Paso managed little else on the night and fell to Sugar Land. The 22-year-old, who missed four games last week and has been in the DH slot in the three games since he returned, sports a .367/.456/.714 line in 57 August plate appearances. He’s connected on 10 of his 14 homers since the start of July and now owns a .895 OPS for the year. … Starter Caleb Boushley retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, but gave up a pair of homers and three walks as the wheels came off over the next two innings. Boushely, 27, now has a 5.65 ERA across 65.1 innings in Triple-A this season. … Reliever Steven Wilson worked two perfect innings, striking out four of the six batters he faced. The righty has struck out 39% of the batters he’s faced with El Paso and is holding Triple-A opponents to a .165 average.
MLBchatsports.com

Comparing the Padres & Reds schedules as the wild card race heats up

The San Diego Padres should be grateful with where they currently sit. They once had a substantial lead for the second wild card spot before losing 13 of 16 games from August 11 to August 28. Oh, and a majority of those losses came against non-contending teams such as the Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Colorado Rockies.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

The San Diego Padres appear dead in the water

The San Diego Padres are rapidly sinking after a promising start to the season. As the final month of the regular season begins around Major League Baseball, very few things are certain. All but one division leader has a lead less than 10 games, and both Wild Card races contain five teams less than six games out.
MLBNew York Post

Astros vs. Padres prediction: Houston the pick against San Diego

The Houston Astros are in good shape to win the AL West and will have Jose Urquidy on the mound for the first time since June as they face a San Diego Padres team that has plenty of its own ailments in the starting rotation. The Padres give Jake Arrieta...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Reds pull even with Padres in National League wild-card standings

The Cincinnati Reds are tied with the San Diego Padres in the National League wild-card standings, after the Reds won Tuesday night in Chicago and the Padres lost at home to the Angels. The Reds held on for a 4-3 win Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. In...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres: Schedule not favorable for Wild Card chase

Entering play on Tuesday, the San Diego Padres held a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the chase for the final National League Wild Card spot. Can the Padres hang on to that lead with a brutal schedule for the rest of September and October?. Here’s why the San...
MLBCBS Sports

Why the Padres have become underdogs in the NL wild card race

The San Diego Padres at this writing hold a one-game lead for the second NL wild card spot -- i.e., the last NL postseason berth. Thanks to the impressive seasons from both the Giants and Dodgers, winning the division or climbing into the top wild card spot is nigh impossible for the Padres right now, so this is their only path toward a second straight playoff trip and the chance to make good on all their recent roster investments. Having a lead of any kind when you're shins-deep in September is a good thing. For San Diego, such comforts are offset by the fact that the remaining schedule puts them at a serious disadvantage.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres walk all over Angels to go one up in second wild-card-race

In their seemingly never-ending quest for some sort of sustained offensive surge, the Padres have spent a good portion of this summer gripping their bats so hard they might have created more sawdust than runs. They pretty much just let Wednesday night’s 8-5 victory over the Angels happen. The win,...

