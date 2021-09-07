CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A Disney Park Has Just Relaxed Their Face Mask Policy!

By TKI Newsroom
thekingdominsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig news for Disneyland Paris! They’ve had a rough year like all theme parks due to the pandemic, but unlike Disneyland and Walt Disney World their park reopened just to have to shut down again due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Disneyland Paris recently reopened once again this past June, but with strict rules regarding face coverings, social distancing, sanitizing, etc. Things seem to be slowly heading in the right direction in Paris however, because Disneyland Paris just updated their website stating that Guests can now remove their face masks if they wish when taking a photo in a designated selfie spot!

