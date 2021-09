American support for government surveillance of both foreign and domestic targets dropped significantly over the past decade, according to a new poll. Just 28% of Americans think the government should listen in on phone calls made outside the U.S. without a warrant, down from 49% in 2011, according to a poll released Tuesday conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Meanwhile, 27% favor warrantless surveillance of emails sent between people outside the U.S., a steep drop from 47% in 2011.