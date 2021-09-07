GTM announces ‘Golden Sun: Quintessence’, its new illustrated monograph
The editorial GTM Editions has presented Golden Sun: Quintessence, his fifteenth stamp special GTM². This special monograph illustrated in full color is dedicated to the video game series Golden Sun, by Camelot Software; one of the emblems of the JRPG genre for Nintendo in general and Game Boy Advance in particular. Readers of the magazine who are subscribed from the modality Gold They will receive it next October in their homes.marketresearchtelecast.com
