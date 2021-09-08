CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Sept. 8 Letters to the Editor

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Wondering about the motivation for various Idaho letter writers seeking to undermine confidence in our voting system and election results. One fellow recently claimed that “American communist Democrats are using the entire government to take away our freedoms.” So, should we seek to overthrow our own national government, or defy the laws of our nation altogether, or at least cherry-pick which laws and governmental entities we like and are willing to obey? Why not go the next step and dispense with elections altogether, in favor of a presumably white-supremacist “Christian” form of fascism that permanently institutionalizes minority rule? Good-bye America and U.S. Constitution.

