He wasn’t an action hero: Keanu Reeves almost lost these roles

Who can doubt that today Keanu Reeves Not only is he one of the most beloved actors but he also managed to become a figure in the action genre. Like before him there were others like Arnold Schwarzenegger O Sylvester Stallone, who today for a matter of age, must pass the torch, to Keanu they made a space for him in this select group. However, it took him a while to be a part and there were two iconic productions that almost turned him down.