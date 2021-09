Both The and Southwest Airlines are committed to making the communities where we live, work and play stronger and more resilient. The Chula Vista Police Department is the second largest Police Department in San Diego County and engaging with the community has been key to their success as an organization. Chief of Police Roxana Kennedy understands the importance of connecting with people, providing outstanding customer service, and building partnerships and hopes to pass these principles along as her legacy to the next generation of police leaders. We invite you to learn more about how the Foundation provides critical resources to the men and women who ensures a safer Chula Vista.