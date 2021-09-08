Moscow City Council approves drug dog, sale of former police station

The Moscow City Council gave final approval Tuesday for the Moscow Police Department to deploy a drug detection dog program following a presentation by Sgt. Chris Reese with the Lewiston Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Reese, who has been working with Lewiston’s K-9 program for 13 years, said K-9 “is hands down the most proactive approach that we can have to law enforcement as far as crime prevention.” Reese said the program helps to prevent other crimes against people and property that are sometimes linked to drug activity.

“I’ve seen the impact that it has here on Lewiston, in my area, and I know that it can do the same for the community here,” Reese said. “It helps increase the public safety for the citizens and that’s why I’m partial to it, that’s why I’m passionate about it. I absolutely believe in the program.

In a July workshop, Moscow Police Chief James Fry asked the council to add a drug dog to the department’s budget. The dog would detect heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl — three drugs that have led to overdose issues in the city, Fry said.

Council originally gave the green light for the program following a public hearing in early August, but directed that it be brought before the council for approval before implementation and any expenditure of the budgeted funds.

Fry has asked for a four-scent drug dog in the past — one that would sniff out heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana. He said he eliminated marijuana from his scent list because people are overdosing on the other three drugs.

In the July workshop, Fry said the purchase of the dog, training for the handler, initial set-up costs and ongoing maintenance costs for the program would be $31,500. However, he said it would not cost that much the first year because he has a “sponsor” that has pledged to pay for the dog and other sponsors that have agreed to help pay for costs related to the dog. He did not indicate the names of those people or businesses.

Fry said the dog would have one handler and would be used in situations like traffic stops where drugs may be detected or in search warrants. Fry told councilors the policy drafted by the police department concerning the dog prohibits its use for searching pedestrians and an alert from the dog could not be used to obtain probable cause to search random passersby.

In other business, the proposed sale of the Moscow police station to the University of Idaho for $975,000 cleared its final hurdle. The council unanimously approved a purchase and sale agreement with the UI and an ordinance of conveyance prepared by city staff, officially finalizing the sale.

The UI plans to convert the space into the new Prichard Art Gallery, VandalStore and community space.

The Moscow Police Department is expected to move into its new facility, under construction on the corner of South Main Street and Southview Avenue on the south end of town, in October.

Moscow residents passed a 10-year, $9.64 million general obligation bond in 2019 to fund the construction of a new police station, remodel the current police station for use as an office building and make minor improvements to the Paul Mann Building just east of City Hall. The actual cost will be about $10.6 million.

The city purchased the Sam Haddock Building, on the corner of Washington and Fifth streets, last year from Gritman Medical Park LLC for $875,000. The city feels the Haddock Building will provide benefits the existing police station would not and will represent savings over the estimated remodel costs of the current police station.

With certain city departments expected to move into the Haddock Building instead of the police station as outlined in the original bond plans, the police station will no longer be needed.

