While it’s not quite the first Monday in May, fashion fans will still have a touch of Met Gala to look forward to as Vogue is set to host a live stream for the upcoming rescheduled 2021 Met Gala. With appearances from Virgil Abloh and others, it’s sure to be filled with endless style and unbeatable shoes. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming special. How to Watch the Livestream The Vogue livestream of the 2021 Met Gala will take place on Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the red carpet action on Twitter at twitter.com/voguemagazine. More details are to...