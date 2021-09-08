CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux City, IA

These are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpZ1zHn00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 26,339 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,615 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dakota County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,939 infections in Dakota County, or 19,388 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dakota County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Sioux City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 320 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dakota County, compared to 252 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dakota County, NE 19,388 3,939 320 65
2 Plymouth County, IA 16,838 4,216 327 82
3 Woodbury County, IA 15,835 16,215 227 232
4 Union County, SD 10,905 1,358 297 37
5 Dixon County, NE 10,633 611 157 9

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

50K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Sioux City, IA
Coronavirus
City
Delta, IA
Sioux City, IA
Government
State
South Dakota State
Sioux City, IA
Health
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ne#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 644,318 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 644,318 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts […]
Pulaski County, VAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 644,318 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy