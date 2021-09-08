CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpZ1wdc00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 74,410 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,823 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Simpson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,929 infections in Simpson County, or 14,513 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Simpson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 388 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Simpson County, compared to 238 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Simpson County, MS 14,513 3,929 388 105
2 Yazoo County, MS 14,145 3,957 297 83
3 Copiah County, MS 13,676 3,928 272 78
4 Rankin County, MS 13,214 19,985 216 327
5 Madison County, MS 12,852 13,302 247 256
6 Hinds County, MS 12,122 29,309 221 534

