These are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 74,410 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,823 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Simpson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,929 infections in Simpson County, or 14,513 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Simpson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 388 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Simpson County, compared to 238 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

