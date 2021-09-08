These are the Counties in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 30,077 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,210 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Cedar Rapids has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jones County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,184 infections in Jones County, or 15,480 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jones County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Cedar Rapids area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 282 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jones County, compared to 173 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cedar Rapids metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

