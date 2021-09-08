CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

These are the Counties in the Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpZ1qLG00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 50,163 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,982 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Durham-Chapel Hill has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Durham metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Person County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,151 infections in Person County, or 10,561 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Person County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Durham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 196 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Person County, compared to 92 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Durham-Chapel Hill metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Person County, NC 10,561 4,151 196 77
2 Durham County, NC 9,838 30,149 80 244
3 Chatham County, NC 8,408 5,868 130 91
4 Orange County, NC 6,993 9,995 71 102

