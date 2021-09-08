CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Counties in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpZ1op200 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 12,909 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,662 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Staunton-Waynesboro has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Waynesboro has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,694 infections in the city of Waynesboro, or 12,287 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Waynesboro have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Staunton area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 178 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Waynesboro, compared to 165 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Staunton-Waynesboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Waynesboro City, VA 12,287 2,694 178 39
2 Staunton City, VA 11,410 2,790 294 72
3 Augusta County, VA 9,940 7,425 119 89

