Jacksonville, FL

These are the Counties in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpZ1m3a00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 233,319 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,814 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jacksonville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Baker County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,391 infections in Baker County, or 19,403 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Baker County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jacksonville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 223 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Baker County, compared to 152 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jacksonville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Baker County, FL 19,403 5,391 223 62
2 Nassau County, FL 17,034 13,726 158 127
3 Duval County, FL 16,311 150,755 160 1,483
4 St. Johns County, FL 14,536 34,233 94 221
5 Clay County, FL 14,093 29,214 170 352

