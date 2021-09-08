CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Counties in the Madison, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpZ1iWg00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Madison metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 63,264 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,774 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Madison has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Madison metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Columbia County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,336 infections in Columbia County, or 11,125 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Columbia County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Madison area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 132 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Columbia County, compared to 71 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Madison metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Columbia County, WI 11,125 6,336 132 75
2 Green County, WI 10,623 3,916 71 26
3 Iowa County, WI 9,805 2,316 59 14
4 Dane County, WI 9,568 50,696 65 346

