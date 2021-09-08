CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Counties in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpZ1hdx00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 65,632 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,855 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Toledo has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fulton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,751 infections in Fulton County, or 11,230 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Fulton County than they are across all of the Toledo area, however. There have been a total of 187 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fulton County, in line with 187 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fulton County, OH 11,230 4,751 187 79
2 Wood County, OH 10,901 14,164 159 206
3 Lucas County, OH 10,805 46,717 195 844

