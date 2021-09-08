These are the Counties in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 11,866 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,943 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Weirton-Steubenville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Brooke County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,436 infections in Brooke County, or 10,697 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Brooke County than they are across all of the Weirton area, however. There have been a total of 268 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Brooke County, in line with 266 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Weirton-Steubenville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

