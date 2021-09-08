CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Visitor center football weekend hours, fan photo booth

 4 days ago

The Brelsford WSU Visitor Center is extending its business hours for Saturday’s home Cougar football game against the Portland State Vikings. The visitor center will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Staff will be available to assist fans with game day information, including wayfinding and directions, pregame activities, general parking permit sales and information and other transportation options.

