Visitor center football weekend hours, fan photo booth
The Brelsford WSU Visitor Center is extending its business hours for Saturday’s home Cougar football game against the Portland State Vikings. The visitor center will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Staff will be available to assist fans with game day information, including wayfinding and directions, pregame activities, general parking permit sales and information and other transportation options.news.wsu.edu
Comments / 0